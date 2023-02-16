They voted twice for Donald Trump, but demand a change for the next presidential elections in the United States: supporters of Nikki Haley, the first Republican to challenge the former president, were fervent at his first campaign rally this Wednesday (15 ).

As soon as Paula Blank learned of the “special announcement” promised by the Republican to her followers in Charleston, South Carolina (southeastern United States), this 50-year-old woman rushed to buy a plane ticket to mark her presence.

“I called my friend and asked: ‘Shall we go?’”, confessed to AFP this teacher, who lives very close to New York City. “It was an extremely quick decision.”

In the 2016 and 2020 elections, Paula cast her vote for Trump (2017-2021), but revealed that she has been waiting “for years” for a White House led by Haley. At 51, the former governor of South Carolina is the youngest of the Republican candidates and, for now, the only woman.

“I love that she is articulate, that she understands, that she sees the world as it is,” said the Republican voter.

– Very rude –

Nikki Haley met with her supporters on Wednesday in a huge hangar in this tourist town surrounded by churches, ice cream parlors and oyster restaurants. But this “special announcement” was nothing new since Tuesday, with the release of a video in which she announced her intention to try, for the first time, the nomination of the Republican Party to run for President.

So when the candidate asked Americans to elect “a brave woman to the White House”, her supporters responded by chanting: “Nikki! Nikki!”

And it doesn’t matter if Haley was one of the voices of the Trump administration’s foreign policy (2017-2020) two years ago. Or even that she had committed, in the past, not to participate in the primaries if the former president was in the race.

Many of those present at Wednesday’s rally voted for Trump and are convinced that he “did a good job”. Like Robin Christmas, a 63-year-old accountant who nevertheless thinks the former president is too churlish to support him a third time.

In addition, Robin, who is originally from South Carolina, said that it was Haley, not Trump, who inspired her to get involved for the first time in a presidential campaign, as a volunteer on the team of the former governor of her state.

“She’s just incredible,” said the sixty-year-old, proudly showing off a blue shirt emblazoned with the name of the woman she hopes to see as the first female president in US history.

– ‘American dream’ –

Polls, however, indicate that Haley still has a lot to do. According to the survey by RealClearPolitics, the former governor has, on average, less than 4% of the voting intentions, falling well behind Trump himself and other potential rivals, such as the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

Haley’s supporters, however, are unfazed by this difference in popularity.

“It’s time to move on,” says Adam Caldwell, a worker from the neighboring state of North Carolina, who was horrified by the events of January 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol in Washington to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Wearing a T-shirt bearing the likeness of former Republican President Ronald Reagan, Caldwell drove nearly 250 miles to celebrate his 30th birthday at the event. In an interview with AFP, he said that Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, embodied the “American dream”.

“Her parents were immigrants. They came here and started life here and now they see their daughter running for the highest office in the country. […] This only exists in the United States”, he sentenced.