Former South Carolina governor and ambassador during Donald Trump’s presidential term will try to be the first woman to win the Republican Party primary | Photo: EFE/Lenin Nolly

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, announced Tuesday that she will be a candidate in the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential primary.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know one thing about me: I can’t stand bullies. And when you fight back, it hurts more if you wearing heels,” Haley said in a video posted on social media.

Haley will present the campaign plans in a public address on Wednesday (15) in Charleston, South Carolina.

In this way, Haley becomes the first announced opponent of former President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries.

Names such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson are also named as possible candidates in these primaries.

Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants and one of the main conservative leaders of the Republican Party. As US ambassador during Donald Trump’s presidential term, she revoked the country’s nuclear deal with Iran.

Even having participated in the Trump administration, Haley has a history of criticizing the former president, in particular for allegations of electoral fraud by Trump after his defeat in the 2020 election.