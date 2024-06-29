Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/29/2024 – 11:09

Republican Nikki Haley, the runner-up to Donald Trump in this year’s GOP nomination race, said Democrats need to abandon President Biden as their candidate after his disappointing debate performance. At the same time, Haley reiterated her calls for cognitive testing for all federal candidates.

But the former governor of South Carolina, in an interview with Wall Street Journalalso warned that Republicans should not assume that replacing Biden would inherently help Trump.

“They’re going to be smart: They’re going to bring in someone younger, they’re going to bring in someone vibrant, they’re going to bring in someone tested,” she said. “This is a time for Republicans to prepare for what’s coming, because there is no way there will be a surviving Democratic Party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the nominee.”

Haley said she spoke about a week ago with Trump — the former president and presumptive Republican nominee — for the first time since he left the race in early March, to personally offer her support after declaring in May that she would vote for him. She said it was a “good conversation,” but there was no discussion of a campaign role for Haley or participation in next month’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

On cognitive testing, the Republican argued that Washington is “full of old people” and voters need to know “who is up to the challenge and who is not,” arguing that this information should be released publicly, just like basic financial reports.