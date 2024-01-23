Nikki Haley isn't throwing in the towel. The former ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina has been defeated by Donald Trump in New Hampshire, but she will continue fighting. The New Hampshire primaries are the first, not the last, she argued in her speech assessing the election results this Tuesday at a hotel in Concord, the capital of New Hampshire. Haley thus challenges Trump to a long battle for the nomination.

“I congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He has earned it and I want to recognize it. Now you have all heard the chatter among the political class saying that this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is the first State [en celebrar primarias] of the nation. He is not the last. This race is far from over, there are dozens of states ahead and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” Haley said after thanking her family and collaborators.

New Hampshire is the state where Nikki Haley, Trump's only real rival who remained this Tuesday after the withdrawal of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, had the best prospects. But if Haley has not been able to win in this relatively moderate state, where she had the enthusiastic support of the governor and where independent voters had the possibility of participating in the Republican primaries, it will be more difficult for her to do so in the rest of the country. .

Donald Trump recalled this Monday that the Republican primary race had started with more than a dozen candidates and that there were only two left. “And I think one person will probably leave tomorrow,” he stressed, referring to a possible withdrawal of Haley. The former president's rival, however, is not retiring.

In the case of Republicans, the next stage of the primaries is Nevada, but it is somewhat confusing. There are primaries there on February 6 (voting at the polls at a defined time, like conventional elections) and caucus (somewhat informal assemblies of citizens where they vote for their candidates) two days later. Until 2020 there were only caucusbut that year the assemblies and scrutiny were chaotic and the state legislature, in Democratic hands, approved moving to primaries in 2024. However, the Republican Party rebelled and not only continues to celebrate caucuses, but rather grants delegates based on them. Haley is on the primary ballots, but is not participating in the caucuses. And with Trump, who will take the delegates, the opposite happens: he is in the caucuses, but it's not on the ballots.

After Nevada, on February 24 will come the primaries of South Carolina, Haley's home state, but where the former president has solid support and is the clear favorite. That is the next appointment that Haley has set and the result will depend on whether the race remains open on Super Tuesday, March 5, the day on which elections are held in a greater number of States.

