Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Halley decided to drop out of the race for the Republican nomination, thereby Former United States President Donald Trump becomes the only candidateaccording to sources close to Republican politics told American media.

Haley will announce her decision in a speech this Wednesday, around 10 am Colombia time, in Charleston, the capital of South Carolina, the state of which she was governor, according to the newspaper. The Wall Street Journal.

Also the chain cnn and Washington Post They assured that Halley will withdraw his candidacy.

Haley, 52, whose parents are originally from India, has won only two victories in the Republican primaries held so far: in the District of Columbia, to which Washington DC belongs, and in Vermont, one of the 15 states in which primary elections took place this Tuesday.

In the Republican primary on Super Tuesday, Haley won only 43 of the Republican delegates, while Trump took 764.

Ahead of the South Carolina primary in February, Haley vowed to stay in the race until Super Tuesday.

As he said then, he was going to continue in the nomination race “until the last person votes, because I believe in a better America and a brighter future for our children.”

Haley, who was the US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump Presidency, was the last of a dozen major candidates to drop out of a race in which the former president was the favorite from the start.

If Haley confirms her decision in Charleston within a few hours, the two main candidates in the elections on November 5 will be, except unforeseen, the same as in the 2020 elections: Trump and the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump needs 1,215 delegates to win the Republican Party's presidential nomination.

*With information from AFP and EFE