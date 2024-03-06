Donald Trump will also be the Republican candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States. His only remaining competitor, Nikki Haley, would drop out of the race as presidential candidate on Wednesday after her election Super Tuesday lost the primaries in fourteen of the fifteen states to the ex-president. Report that The Wall Street Journal and CNN based on sources around Haley.

The former UN ambassador and ex-governor of South Carolina managed to win her first full state (northeastern Vermont) on Tuesday, but Trump prevailed in all others. Due to his previous victories in the first primaries of January and February, he now has so many delegates behind him that the nomination can practically no longer escape him. This delegates will officially appoint the presidential candidate during this summer's party convention.

Haley, who was due to formally announce her withdrawal on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. (US time), was Trump's only remaining opponent. At the start of the Republican primaries in early January in Iowa, there were still four serious candidates who dared to challenge the obvious favorite. However, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis and Asa Hutchinson quickly gave up the fight.

Haley's candidacy was effectively over. She lost in the favorable state of New Hamsphire at the end of January, where many independent voters vote, and then also in her home state of South Carolina at the end of February. Because she still had enough money in the campaign coffers, she continued to fight until Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden has won in all states in the Democratic primaries so far. Congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson once again proved no threat to the current president. Only in the overseas territory of American Samoa did Biden not win on Tuesday. He has not yet responded to the results of Super Tuesday.

