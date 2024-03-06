The former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, has decided to abandon the race for the Republican Party's nomination for the November presidential election in the United States, making former President Donald Trump the party's only candidate, according to sources close to the party. Republican politics to the American press.

Broadcasters CBS and CNN indicated that Haley is expected to make the announcement at a press conference at 10 am (local time, 12 pm Brasília), in the city of Charleston, South Carolina.

Haley, 52 years old and whose parents are originally from India, has achieved only two victories in the Republican primaries held so far: in the District of Columbia, to which Washington DC belongs, and in Vermont, one of the 15 states that went to the polls yesterday.

In the “Super Tuesday” Republican primaries, she won just 43 of the Republican delegates up for grabs, while Trump took 764. Before the South Carolina primary in February, Haley pledged to remain in the race until at least that date. According to her, she would continue in the race for the nomination “until the last person votes,” because she believes in “a better America and a better future for our children.”

Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's presidency, was the last of a dozen candidates to drop out of a race in which the former president was the front-runner from the start.

If Haley confirms her decision in Charleston within a few hours, the two main candidates in the November 5 elections will be the same as those in the 2020 elections: Trump and the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump needs 1,215 delegates to secure the Republican Party's presidential nomination, of which he already has more than 1,050, while Biden needs 1,968 delegates to win the Democratic nomination and he has, according to figures updated this Wednesday (6), 1,497.