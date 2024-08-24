Taipei, Taiwan.- Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said on Saturday during a visit to Taiwan that an isolationist policy is “unhealthy” and urged the Republican Party to support her country’s allies, while speaking favorably of the party’s presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

Haley, who ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, told reporters in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, that it was vital to support U.S. allies including Ukraine and Israel. She stressed the importance of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory, being controlled, if necessary, by force.

“I don’t think the isolationist approach is healthy. I think the United States can’t lock itself in a bubble and think that this won’t affect us,” he said.

Although the United States does not formally recognize Taiwan, it is the island’s most ardent supporter and its main arms supplier. But Trump’s bid to regain the presidency has raised concerns. Trump said in an interview, published in July by Bloomberg Businessweek, that Taiwan should pay for American protection and sidestepped a question about whether he would defend the island against possible Chinese military action.

When Haley ended her campaign for the Republican nomination, she did not immediately endorse Trump, having accused him of causing chaos and disregarding the importance of U.S. alliances abroad. But in May, she indicated she would vote for the former president and made clear she thought her former boss had work to do to win over voters who had supported her.

On Saturday, he spoke in support of Trump. He said that having served in the Trump administration, “we showed the strength of the United States in the world,” pointing to its resistance to China and sanctions imposed on Russia and North Korea, among other efforts.

“I think all that strength that we showed is the reason why we didn’t see any wars, we didn’t see any invasions, we didn’t see any damage done during that time. I think Donald Trump will bring that back,” he said.