Home page politics

From: Michael Kister

Press Split

In addition to Donald Trump, only Nikki Haley is in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Now she strikes a sharp tone.

Washington/Greenville – During a campaign speech in Greenville, South Carolina, the Republican pointed out that everyone had seen how Joe Biden and Donald Trump searched for words and confused important world politicians. “You don’t want someone like that in the presidential office when Russia launches a nuclear weapon at our satellites or China shuts down our power grid,” she told her supporters in Greenville, continuing: “We’re talking about the most challenging job in human history. You don’t give that to someone who is at risk of dementia.”

With this lead against her Republican competitors for the presidential nomination Trump and the Democratic incumbent Biden, Haley is trying to win over voters before the primaries in South Carolina. Although she was governor of this state from 2010 to 2017, things are looking bad for her there so far, according to a survey by Suffolk University and the US newspaper USA TODAY It is 28 percentage points behind Trump, while Emerson College and the US newspaper The Hill Haley's deficit in her poll was 23 percentage points.

Trump wants to be president again – only Haley is still against it View photo series

Haley doesn't fear Trump in the election campaign and goes on the attack

In the run-up to Haley's speech in Greenville, it was assumed that she might announce her withdrawal from the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was now seen as Trump's toughest competitor, dropped out, she has stood alone against the ex-president. Instead, Haley was combative and declared that she saw no need to kiss the ring: “I don't fear Trump's retaliation.”

Under attack from Nikki Haley: Joe Biden (l.) and Donald Trump © ZUMA Wire/Imago/Chris Carlson/AP/dpa/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Haley reiterated that she did not want to drop out of the primary if she voted in her home state of South Carolina would lose by far to Trump. She and her team have already set their sights on Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024, when primaries will take place in 15 states and American Samoa.

The magazine Politico reports that the former UN ambassador has already set up a campaign team in Washington state. The primary there doesn't take place until March 12, suggesting that Haley wants to move on after Super Tuesday regardless of her results.

Increased risk of dementia? Nikki Haley teased Donald Trump and Joe Biden because of their age. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Matt Kelley

US election 2024: Haley will remain in the race at least until “Super Tuesday”.

Similar language is evident in her continued and successful fundraising efforts: her team made it public that January was her campaign's most profitable month to date in this regard, with $16.5 million. Haley emphasized in Greenville that she was not seeking a position in a possible Trump administration and that her own political future was unimportant. But perhaps she is already thinking ahead, to a time after Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

US politics professor Grant Davis Reeher told the news magazine Newsweekthat Haley could, under certain circumstances, have a good chance in the next presidential election in 2028. That would be possible if Trump were to “win the primary but lose in the presidential election, especially if he loses big.” Then the ex-governor of South Carolina could well present herself as an alternative to Trump or the Trump-like candidates in 2028.