Without quoting him directly, the Republican pre-candidate for the presidency of the United States, Nikki Haley, intensified, this Friday (3), her attacks on Donald Trump, asking conservatives to trust “a new generation”.

The former governor of South Carolina criticized the results obtained by Republicans in the last elections, in which Trump, 76, represented the party. “If you are tired of losing, trust a new generation”, she urged, during the party’s annual meeting, held in suburban Washington.

Nikki, 50, named by Trump as ambassador to the UN in 2017, is the first major candidate to challenge the former president in the race for the Republican candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. lo, asking again, this Friday, for “mental aptitude tests” for politicians over 75 years old.

The former president will take the stage this Saturday afternoon, for the event’s closing speech, which shows the influence he continues to exert, more than two years after leaving office.