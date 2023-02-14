The former United States ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump’s tenure made official her intention this Tuesday, February 14, to bid to be the Republican Party’s chosen one in the 2024 elections. Through a video, the former governor of Carolina del Sur referred to the need for a generational change. Of Indian origin, Haley, who had stated that she would not face Trump in the presidential elections, opens the deck of rivals that the tycoon will have.

This Tuesday, February 14, the Republican Party’s race towards the 2024 presidential elections began to take shape and add suitors. Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations and who at one time was very close to former President Donald Trump, launched her candidacy.

Haley did so through a video on social networks where he stated that it is “the time for a new generation.” The 51-year-old woman expressed in her message the need for leaders “to rediscover fiscal responsibility”, secure the border and “strengthen” the country, its pride and its purposes.

In addition, he warned that the United States has shown weaknesses internationally and that it is harassed by Russia and China. “Everybody thinks we can get bullied, kicked. You should know this about me: I can’t stand bullies. And when you talk back, it hurts more if you’re wearing heels,” he stressed.

During her address, she also implicitly criticized the Trump administration, of which she was one of the most popular figures. “The Washington establishment has failed us time and time again,” she noted.

This advance by Haley breaks an old promise in which she had assured that she would not face the tycoon in the 2024 elections. However, the aspirations of the former United States ambassador to the United Nations were revealed by Trump himself last month during a visit to South Carolina, the land where she was governor.

There, the former president said that Haley had called him to ask his opinion on the candidacy and that, although he stressed his commitment not to compete against him, he did not try to stop her. “People change their minds and change what’s on their hearts,” Trump said in his dialogue with ‘WIS-TV’.

Haley is the first to get into the ‘ring’, but it is estimated that she will not be the only one. On the contrary. In the coming weeks, a string of Republican suitors are expected to make their intention to bid for the nomination official.

The governor of Florida, Ron de Santis, is one of the most rising stars of the Republicans and has, at least in the previous one, with more possibilities to settle hand in hand against Trump.

Add to the list former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Harley, Minority Indian Thinking in the Oval Office

The Republican candidate has a foreign origin. Of immigrant parents from India, she never hid her ethnic roots and has even used them to her advantage. In fact, in this Tuesday’s video she emphasized that she did not grow up “neither black nor white” and that “she was different.”

Harley has mentioned on different occasions that during his youth he received verbal attacks and ridicule for his Indian origin, something that had an impact on his life story.

Throughout her career, she was the first US ambassador to the UN to be the daughter of foreigners. She is also the first woman to be governor of South Carolina, a title she held at just 38 years old. A position that before her had not been held by an official from an ethnic minority. In addition, she was the first woman of Indian origin to form a presidential cabinet.

From his beginning in politics he won powerful victories. In 2004, as an ‘outsider’ – she was working as an accountant at the time – she beat out the longest-serving member in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Years later, with little recognition, she faced a mixed bag of seasoned politicians and in 2010 was installed as state governor.

Then, step by step, he rose to be a recognized figure for the Republicans. In 2012 she was a speaker at the Republican National Convention and gave the party’s response to Barack Obama’s 2016 State of the Union address.

Finally, after Trump’s victory for the Presidency, Haley was appointed to defend the interests of the United States before the UN. During her tenure in office, Washington’s international life took unexpected turns that are still having consequences, such as the abandonment of the nuclear pact with Iran.

