The path to donald trump It looks more than clear. After his comfortable victory in the Iowa caucuses and then, this week, in the New Hampshire primary The former president is already emerging as the winner of the Republican Party primaries when there are 48 states left to vote and more than five months in between.

The only thing left in his path is the candidacy of Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the UN, who ended up being the last survivor in a contest that started with 13 candidates but evaporated in the blink of an eye in the face of Trump's almost absolute dominance among the party base.

In New Hampshire, when only the former president and Haley remained on the card, The former took 55 percent of the vote compared to 44 for the former governor. And although on the surface the number does not look devastating, the format of the primaries and what follows on the calendar They assume that Trump will be the winner and probably by a beating.

New Hampshire, in a sense, is an atypical state for Republicans, as it is home to a large number of independent voters and has a high population of moderate conservatives. In other words, it was the ideal state for someone like Haley to surprise and establish herself as an alternative to Trumpism.

But from now on the primaries go south, with elections in South Carolina, Nevada and other states where the former president is an immense favorite given the more rural, conservative and lower class composition that exists in them.

Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

In this week's polls, Trump leads Haley by more than 30 points in the majority and leads her by 50 points in the national polls. Even if a miracle were to happen in the Carolina elections, because that is his home state, few believe that a victory there would change the dynamics of the race.

What's more, there is a high possibility that the fight will end in the coming weeks. First, because enormous pressure is building within the party against Haley to resign her candidacy and support Trump.

But, second, because the former president could obtain more than half the number of delegates he needs to win the nomination in six weeks when the famous “Super Tuesday” occurs, an election day where 16 states vote and almost 50 percent are at stake. percent of the delegates.

“A Haley victory in New Hampshire opened an option, perhaps remote, of a competitive process. But it didn't happen and the momentum is now everything for Trump,” said Nate Cohen, the electoral expert of the New York Times.

For many, if Haley stays in the race until the end, or at least until Super Tuesday, It is because perhaps he is signed up for a post-Trump future or even a new position if he wins the presidential elections.

If the former president ends up being the nominee but loses the general election, in some ways it would be the end of Trumpism.

'Merchandising' for the campaign of the Republican candidate for the US presidency, Nikki Haley.

Although Trump won the 2016 elections, everyone remembers that he lost the popular vote and then the legislative elections of 2018 and 2022, as well as the re-election in 2020. At his age and after that string of defeats, What is most likely is that the Republican Party will begin a turn towards a more moderate vision and in tune with the majority of Americans.

And Haley, depending on how she does in the rest of the primaries, would be an ideal candidate to regain ground and resurrect that more traditional faction of the party, which today lives in ostracism.

Married to a veteran of the Afghanistan war, Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley was born in Bamberg (South Carolina) in 1972 in a home of Sikh migrants, originally from the Punjab in India. Origins that Trump himself has used to question her legitimacy to be president.

He graduated in Accounting from Clemson University and began working in his mother's textile company, which became a multimillion-dollar business.

He entered politics in 2004, when he won a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives. And in 2011 she became the first female governor of her home state.

Although her relationship with Trump was never entirely friendly, after being elected president he appointed her UN ambassador, a position she left at the end of 2018. Since then she has dedicated herself to preparing her candidacy, which she launched in February of last year.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump.

Because of his profile, Some say that Haley would even be ideal as a vice presidential candidate, since she is a woman, the daughter of immigrants, more from the center, and could neutralize Trump's negatives before a sector of the electorate.

Said that, The truth is that the New Hampshire results also showed that there are holes in former President Trump's armor and that things will be different once they face the general elections in November.

To begin with, the course that the investigations against him will take is still uncertain. A conviction in any of them could derail his nomination in July even if he wins the primaries.

But just as sensitive is that its base does not seem to be growing. As expected, in both Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump swept among the most conservative and rural Republicans. At the same time, it did not do well among other sectors of the population.

Haley, for example, carried the votes of 74 percent of those who identified as moderates, 58 percent of those with higher education, and 66 percent of voters who were not registered Republicans (mostly independents).

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

And although New Hampshire is not a state that Trump needs to win the general election (he has preferred Democratic Party candidates since 2004), Its weakness among that sector of the population could weigh on many of the so-called swing states or ambivalent states that do have the keys to the White House. Among them Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia and Nevada.

“The New Hampshire elections showed that he is a weak candidate in historical terms, especially considering he was previously president. “Trump lost independents by nearly 20 points along with a quarter of Republican voters, and once again underperformed with the kind of suburban voters who are key to making any candidate competitive,” says Marco Frieri, director for Hispanic media of the Democratic Party.

Frieri also highlights that more than a quarter of voters in Iowa said they would not vote for Trump in the general elections, while four in ten of those who voted in New Hampshire stated that they would be “dissatisfied” if it were Trump. the nominee.

According to Frieri, this is largely due to the fact that the former president insists on an extreme agenda on issues such as abortion, which a majority of the population rejects. And, in that sense, Haley, whom until recently no one was betting on, could be the ideal couple.

But for that there is still a lot of fabric to be cut. This week, the former governor made it clear that she does not intend to withdraw from the race – for now. and he launched himself against Trump, whom he called “deranged,” who is losing his mental abilities – he confused her with Nancy Pelosi – and whose age is already weighing on him.

Former president and candidate for the Republican nomination, Donald Trump.

Trump, for his part, has been attacking her from all sides since she became her only rival in the primaries. and since then he calls him “bird brain” and there is not a day in which he does not make fun of his Hindu name (Nimrata).

But as Republican strategist Neil Newhouse says, it's just a matter of time. “Haley is just a distraction. The race is doomed and, in fact, the general campaign between Biden and Trump has already started. Two tremendously unpopular leaders but where the next president will come from. This choice is a choice between the lesser evil,” says Newhouse.

The former governor, meanwhile, will continue to wait on the sidelines until her opportunity arises.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

In X: @sergom68