The decline of the Japanese yen against the dollar also boosted the value of export companies’ shares.

Price movements

The Nikkei average rose 2.79 percent to 38,925.63, its biggest daily gain since Sept. 12.

The benchmark index has now posted gains in five of the previous six sessions.

The broader Topix index also rose 2.66 percent to 2,721.12 points.

“Gains in U.S. chip stocks, especially those of Micron, supported Japanese chip stocks,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Micron Technology Inc. shares jumped about 14 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company forecast higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue due to demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence-related computing.

The yen fell to a three-week low of 145.04 per dollar earlier in the session.

A weaker yen would help Japanese exporters because it would raise the value of profits when they are repatriated from abroad to Japan.

Shares of Tokyo Electron, a maker of chipmaking equipment, jumped 8 percent, providing the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Chip testing equipment maker Advantest rose 5.39 percent, while technology investment firm SoftBank Group Corp rose 4.1 percent.

Sony Group shares rose 3.38 percent.

Shares of Nitori Holdings, a home interior decorator that relies on imports for most of its materials, fell 0.6 percent.