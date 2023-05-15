A few weeks after the end of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip, Nikita Pelizon has returned to talk about her relationship with Luca Onestini. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

Nikita Pelizon is the winner of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Reached by Radio Radio Microphones a It won’t happen againthe former gieffina let herself go to some unprecedented statements on his experience inside the most spied on house in Italy.

In detail, the influencer said he was looking for a contact with Luca Onestini. In fact, she wrote him a message to speak in complete freedom. However, she has not received no reply:

I wrote him a message on Instagram if we could see each other in total freedom and nothing, this message never received a response. I don’t know if it has ever been viewed. The strange thing is that after not even two days an article “Nikita contacts Luca” came out. I don’t understand who told him that. Maybe a little bird entered his account, read my message and brought it to the journalists, otherwise I won’t explain it.

In addition, the model also spoke about the warnings that his team he would have liked to send Luca and the other tenants of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini:

More good for the warning? It’s a rumor that runs through the corridors. I simply say that it was certainly a very intense, very heavy edition, which instead of unity brought a message about division and I’m sorry about that. There was a party after this Big Brother edition and I personally wasn’t invited. Neither me, nor Antonella, nor Matteo. I celebrated with my close friends. The division began on the very evening of the final. A party organized by the families of the contestants.

Nikita Pelizon: the relationship with Matteo Diamante

Finally, Nikita revealed what is behind the many sightings with Matteo Diamante, her ex boyfriend. These were hers words: