In addition to being the most popular and talked about contestant at the Big Brother VIP, Nikita Pelizon she is also the one who always ends up in televoting. In light of this, the gieffina staff has decided to launch an appeal to Sonia Bruganelli. Let’s find out together what exactly it is.

Despite having recently done his entrance to the Big Brother VIP, Nikita Pelizon always ends up in the crosshairs of the news. This time to make the famous gieffina the protagonist of a gossip there have been some statements that his staff spread on social media.

While the gieffins live theirs experience inside the most spied on house in Italy, all sorts of things happen outside of the cameras. More often than not, whoever manages the social profile of the competitors would do anything to lead each of them to success victory. Recently, a similar gesture it was put in place by Nikita’s staff.

The words of Nikita Pelizon’s supporters

The person concerned becomes the protagonist of numerous discussions with the other tenants and for this reason ends up several times in nominations. In fact, Pelizon risks abandoning the reality show again this week together with Antonella Fiordelisi, Antonino Spinalbese and Oriana Marzoli. To help gieffina, its staff has created a specific request to Sonia Bruganelli:

Sonia please help us. Nikita has been on televoting for over two continuous months, do you make her immune for a week? Please, we are tired.

Subsequently, in one Instagram Storiesthe competitor’s supporters wrote these words:

Sonia only hope.

Sonia Bruganelli will accept their request and will return immune Nikita? We’ll just have to wait to find out bets of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini! The next appointment with the GFVip will be there tonight on Canale 5.