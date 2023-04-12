Nikita Pelizon is the winner of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP. After leaving the most spied on house in Italy, the woman let herself go to unpublished confessions regarding her experience of her. Let’s find out together what is declared in detail.

After conquering the victory to the seventh edition of Big Brother VIPNikita Pelizon revealed that he did not receive no compliments by the Vippos. The ex gieffina has made it known that only Edward Tavassi he addressed nice words to him and then hugged her.

In light of this, many have wondered about the reason what is behind this attitude. However, she herself took care of satisfying the most curious on the occasion of the opening of the question box on social media. Here a follower of his has placed a question:

Why were they so rude right up until the end that they didn’t even compliment you, in your opinion?

There answer of the model was not long in coming. In this way she expressed hers point of view:

In my opinion it also happened outside because, in my opinion, I was basically disliked. Because they couldn’t subdue me, they couldn’t make me change the thought I had. Or they couldn’t get me to group vs single, but they still couldn’t…

Therefore, the winner of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini took the opportunity to take the pebble off her shoe and reveal truth. With these words concluded: