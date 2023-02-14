It all started after the words of her ex-boyfriend Matteo Diamante in the house of Big Brother Vip.

Nikita Pelizon is one of the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Gieffina has often been one of the most popular contestants of the week. A few days ago she also found her ex-boyfriend in the house Matteo Diamante. And Matteo himself would have let himself go to statements that displaced the public at home.

Matteo spoke of a health problem that would afflict Nikita and that no one obviously knows about. It would be a disease neurodegenerative that would lead her to forget things and for this reason the girl takes notes and very often tends to write down everything that happens to her.

The public at home was very shocked by this statement and commented on the news. “Many of us are not following and following here just for Nikita. Now that he has come out she has one neurodegenerative disease tied to memory and they played, putting her in difficulty with the very memories of the events, this sucks even more” – wrote one user.

Then someone added: “But did I understand correctly? Nikita suffers from a neurodegenerative memory disease? I cry. But did anyone know?”, “We talked about the memory problem that Nikita was diagnosed 7 years ago, he knows very well what we are talking about and was apprehensive. She’s too beautiful.”

In short, truly unexpected news that obviously awaits greater clarity. In fact, until today, the person concerned has never talked about this thing and in the end it is not even right that it was her ex-boyfriend who revealed it Matteo Diamante.

We will see in the next few days what will happen and if there will be any news for Big Brother Vip.