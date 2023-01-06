Baza: director Nikita Mikhalkov was transferred to intensive care in serious condition

Russian director and chairman of the Union of Cinematographers Nikita Mikhalkov was transferred to intensive care in serious condition. The filmmaker is in one of the Moscow hospitals, writes Telegram-Baza channel on Friday, January 6th.

According to the channel, Mikhalkov was admitted to intensive care on January 5. He was transferred there from City Clinical Hospital No. 67. Baza claims that the director has been diagnosed with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. However, the press service of the filmmaker reported that Mikhalkov was diagnosed with the common flu.

The hospitalization of the Oscar winner became known on January 5. The Baza Telegram channel reported that Nikita Mikhalkov was admitted to the hospital with alleged pneumonia due to the coronavirus. “Interfax” the fact of hospitalization confirmed his source.