Baza: Nikita Mikhalkov was hospitalized with COVID-19, his condition is assessed as serious

Director Nikita Mikhalkov was hospitalized, he was diagnosed with pneumonia due to the coronavirus. About it informs Base.

According to the publication, the 77-year-old filmmaker was initially hospitalized in the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 67, but then transferred to another hospital with the help of an intensive care team. His condition is assessed as serious, according to the channel.

Source confirmed “Interfax” Mikhalkov’s hospitalization. He clarified that the director is in the hospital with suspected COVID-19.

In December, the European Union imposed sanctions against Nikita Mikhalkov. He considered that he was on the sanctions list due to the fact that “for ten years he has consistently spoken about the resurgent terrible Nazism in the country of Ukraine, which I love very much, and about the brutal Bandera attitude towards people.”

In October 2022, Nikita Mikhalkov filed a lawsuit in the amount of more than 24 million rubles against his colleague Vladimir Dostal and his wife Mariam due to debt under a loan agreement.