MK.RU: Director Nikita Mikhalkov has confirmed coronavirus

Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov, who was hospitalized during the New Year holidays, has confirmed the coronavirus. About it informs MK.RU.

It is noted that initially the filmmaker was diagnosed with the flu. He had rapid breathing, low saturation and a temperature of 37.1. After a positive test for covid, he was transferred from the 67th Moscow City Hospital to the 52nd City Clinical Hospital.

On January 6, the Mash Telegram channel reported that Mikhalkov’s tests for COVID-19 showed a negative result. At the same time, the director was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Mikhalkov’s hospitalization became known on January 5. The Baza edition reported that the filmmaker was admitted to the hospital with alleged pneumonia due to the coronavirus. “Interfax” The fact of hospitalization was confirmed by a source.