Nikita Mikhalkov spoke about director Gleb Panfilov, who passed away at the age of 90, in his Telegram-channel. He stated that Panfilov could not live long without his late wife, actress Inna Churikova.

“Too inseparable, sensual and active was their connection. By and large, they were one whole – an incredible combination of male and female and infinitely complementary talents, ”wrote Mikhalkov.

Mikhalkov called Panfilov “an absolute innovator” and an outstanding director. He noted that Panfilov had a subtle sense of humor and original thinking.

“I always felt in him a deep, probably due to various circumstances hidden, but very sincere faith. Our joint work with him was a great happiness for me, ”concluded the director.

On Saturday, August 26, it became known about the death of Panfilov due to health problems. A few months after Churikova’s death, the director was hospitalized with a stroke, after which he developed pneumonia.

Panfilov and Churikova have been married for 53 years. In January 2023, the actress died.