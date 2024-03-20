The actor “A Boy's Word” Kologrivy bit a waitress in a restaurant in Novosibirsk

Russian actor Nikita Kologrivy started a drunken brawl in a restaurant in Novosibirsk on the night of March 18-19. According to the Paragraph publication, the artist was “very hooligan” and bit the waitress on the leg.

The artist tried to persuade one of the employees of the establishment to be intimate, and after she resisted, he bit her and began to wring the girl’s hands.

Later, a video began to spread on social networks in which the star of the series “The Boy’s Word. Blood on the Asphalt” repeatedly gets into fights with other visitors and employees of the establishment, but he is stopped and pulled away. At some point, Kologrivy took off his T-shirt and rushed to fight with other men again.

Kologrivoy was accidentally detained in the hotel lobby

After information about the artist’s brawl appeared online, the police began an investigation. A statement about the actor’s violation of public order was received by law enforcement agencies the day before.

Later, according to Baza, Kologrivoy accidentally detained in the hotel lobby, he lived in the five-star Grand Autograph hotel and was walking down the stairs to the lobby when he met law enforcement officers. As a result, the actor was asked to go to the department. There, the police want to ask the movie and TV series star a few questions about his behavior in the establishment.

The actor settled the conflict with the management of the establishment

According to agent Kologrivoy, everything has been settled with the management of the establishment where the star tried to fight and threw things. “We will not have any other comment,” she emphasized.

Photo: Gleb Shchelkunov / Kommersant

“As such, no damage was caused to the establishment by his actions; he dropped a couple of plates. We don't have security, we called it by phone. While she was on the way, the actor was taken away from the bar by his friends,” noted one of the restaurant owners.

After a drunken brawl, Kologrivy refused to participate in the concert

As a result, after the publication of information about the drunken brawl, Nikita Kologrivy refused to participate in the Zhvanetsky gala concert. The performance in which the artist planned to take part will take place on March 31 at the Barvikha Luxury Village concert hall. The cost of tickets to the show varies from 25 to 50 thousand rubles.

According to the source, the day before, Kologrivoy’s manager contacted the organizers and asked to remove the actor’s name from the list of people involved, “so as not to appear again after the scandal.”

Kologrivoy has been removed from the posters for now, but on third-party aggregators he is still listed as one of the performers of the production. Reportedly, many spectators bought tickets to the performance precisely because of Kologrivoy’s participation in it.