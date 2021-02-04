Russian actor Nikita Efremov is present on the set of the film “Tetris”, it follows from the data in his Instagram account.

Efremov Jr. posted stories and photographs from Scotland where the picture is being filmed. In particular, the moment when he gets his hair and makeup is captured, there is also a photo in front of one of the cathedrals of Glasgow. At the same time, the actor refused to confirm his participation in the film.

Film “Tetris” directed by John Baird tells about the development and release of the puzzle game of the same name. The film was produced by Matthew Vaughn.

The main role in the film will be played by the Welsh actor Taron Egerton, and the Russian actress Sophia Lebedeva also stars in the film. The release date of the painting is still unknown, writes “Federal news agency“.

The Tetris game was created by Alexey Pajitnov in the USSR in 1984 and several years later gained immense popularity in the world. At the same time, Pajitnov himself until 1996 received almost no remuneration for this.