Russian actor Nikita Efremov, son of Mikhail Efremov, starred in the Hollywood film “Tetris”. RIA News…

At the moment, the actor himself refuses to confirm his participation in the project. At the same time, he publishes on his official Instagram page photos taken in Glasgow, where the film is currently being filmed. In one of the photographs, Efremov is captured at the moment when he is getting his makeup and hair done.

In addition, footage from the film’s set appeared on social media. On them, Efremov is captured along with the leading actor Taron Egerton and Russian actress Sofya Lebedeva.

It is known that the film “Tetris” tells about the development and release of the legendary video game. During a conversation with reporters, Edgerton compared this project with the painting “The Social Network” by David Fincher.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian actor Alexander Kuznetsov will play a role in the movie “Fantastic Beasts 3”.