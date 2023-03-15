Nikita Efremov said that music and yoga help him solve psychological problems

34-year-old Russian actor Nikita Efremov called his methods of dealing with the internal crisis. He talked with “Evening Moscow” after the release of the film “Healthy Man” by Pyotr Todorovsky, in which he played the main role.

According to Efremov, he, like the hero of the “Healthy Man”, at one time had a psychological crisis. Psychology, Orthodoxy, Eastern practices, yoga and physical activity – a gym and walks – help him solve problems of a mental nature.

Music playing was also helpful. “For example, for me personally, music is a much more effective meditation,” he said. “Because making music, I am in a state where I get one hundred percent pleasure from the process.”

Efremov asked fans to separate the psychological and the spiritual. “Unfortunately, people often get into spirituality without solving their psychological problems. For this, there is the concept of “spiritual avoidance.” Therefore, at first, I think it is important to become a strong personality yourself, and only then will you understand what a person is in general, ”the actor explained.

Earlier, actor Zach Braff admitted that psychotherapy helped him get over the death of a friend in 2020. Braff, who directed the new psychotherapy series Shrinking, says he has been seeing a therapist all his life.