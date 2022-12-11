I named a distinctive feature of Muscovites in an interview “Moskvich Mag” actor Nikita Efremov, son of Mikhail Efremov. In his opinion, the inhabitants of the capital do not enjoy life.

“Too much some kind of money business race, not enough peace, simple enjoyment of life,” he said.

Comparing Moscow with other world capitals, Efremov noted that the city has a fairly convenient metro. However, infrastructure for people with disabilities, in his opinion, is better in New York.

Previously, the positive and annoying qualities of Muscovites were named by the famous musician, member of the Soviet rock band “Secret” Maxim Leonidov.