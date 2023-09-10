Nikita Esmeralda de Jong (26) is crying and screaming in her mother’s car in the hospital parking lot. Once again a doctor starts talking about her psychological sticker, even though she has been devastated by the physical pain for years. She is not heard. It breaks her. “I’m quitting,” she tells her mother. She dies a few months later. Her parents now tell their compelling story. “We don’t want to point fingers, but send a message.”

