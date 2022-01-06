Niki Antram takes her disabled son around the world, we know better the story of the Australian woman

This is the story of Niki Antram, an Australian-born mom who shoots the world with the son disabled on the shoulders. The woman gave birth to her child when she was 17. Despite the latter’s health problems, she did not give up and decided to give her son an adventurous life.

Jimmy is a disabled boy who, thanks to his mother, has managed to make possible something that seemed unattainable. The 26-year-old suffers from hypopituitarism. This is a condition that causes growth to stop. Also it is Czech, so it needs to support 24 hours on 24.

Her 43-year-old mom, who gave birth to her baby at the age of 17, also opened a blog which is called “Niki and Jimmy” in which he publishes all photo their trips:

While I know we will be fine, I prefer to call all the hotels, restaurants or any other business where we will stop to let them know that we will be arriving and that we will need some assistance. I will always find ways to give Jimmy an adventurous life, the most adventurous possible. And most of the time even the simplest things are enough, they are the ones he loves the most.

Niki and Jimmy together do great things and travel in places most beautiful in the world: from Hawaii to Bali to fantastic places in Australia. Jimmy, being Czech, cannot see the magnificent world that surrounds it and these were the words from his mom about this:

Sometimes I look at him who is so happy without ever having seen the colors, the rainbow or the clouds. And I wonder: how can I feel sad?

Niki, having become a mother too young, did not have one life easy. However, it is believed to be a lucky girl as he thinks of his son who has never seen colors, clouds and rainbows yet is always with the smile: