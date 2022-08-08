On the pre-sales website, it is not possible to customize the Brazilian team uniform with the names of pre-candidates for the Planalto.

THE Nike vetoed the customization of the new uniform of the Brazilian team with the names of the main pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. At the pre-sale site of the shirts, it is not possible to add the names Squid, Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes and Tebet.

In addition, words like “socialism”, “myth” and “communism” are also unavailable. There is no veto on the names of other candidates for the Planalto, such as Eymael and Vera Lucia.

The sporting goods supplier CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) started this Monday (8.8.2022) the pre-sale of the shirts that will be used by Brazilian athletes in the 2022 World Cup, based in Qatar. The site even showed instability earlier.

The adult shirt with the embroidered shield is sold at R$ 349.99. The children’s version costs R$ 299.99.

Nike allows names of up to 10 characters to be filled in, at an additional cost of R$14.99. The numbering, in turn, costs R$ 19.99. Only those who are registered on the site can make the purchase.

Here are some prints with names vetoed by Nike: