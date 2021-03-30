Nike is suing MSCHF, which collaborated with rapper Lil Nas X to produce sneakers with human blood. The reason for the claim was the violation of trademark rights, according to NBC News.

It clarifies that Nike sued only MSCHF, but not the rapper. The brand’s statement emphasizes that many online users have already called for a boycott of Nike due to a misconception about the brand’s involvement in the sale of this sneaker model.

Lil Nas X himself posted in his Twitter two excerpts from SpongeBob SquarePants. In the first, the octopus Squidward tells others that he was “just kidding.” In the second, another character, Mr. Krabs, begs for alms. “This is me after a lawsuit from Nike,” the artist signed the publication.

Earlier it was reported that the rapper presented Satan Shoes, which bears a bronze pentagram and a red number 666. In addition, a liquid with a drop of human blood was added to its sole. A total of 666 pairs of limited shoes were produced. The cost of each pair was $ 1,018 (77 thousand rubles). The shoe is based on the Nike Air Max 97s.