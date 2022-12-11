Teams from Croatia and France will set their mark in the penultimate phase of the tournament; Argentina is Adidas and Morocco, Puma

The American company Nike is a supplier of uniforms for two semi-finalist teams for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Croatia and France. They have a contract with the sports manufacturer and will stamp the brand in the penultimate phase of the tournament.

Also semifinalist, the selection argentina has sports pieces produced by the german adidas. Puma is the sponsor of the Morocco team.

Here are the World Cup semi-final matches:

Argentina x Croatia – Tuesday (14.Dec), at 4pm

France v Morocco – Wednesday (15.10), at 4 pm

The French national team, the current champion, is fighting to win the third world championship. Previously, the French were sponsored by Adidas. Right after the 2010 World Cup, he signed a contract valued at R$865 million with Nike.

The shirts of the French national team, used by players on the field, have changed since the contract with Nike. In the image below, the pieces of the last 3 World Cups: 2014, 2018 and 2022 (from left to right):

The Croatia team has been sponsored by Nike since 2000. The current contract ends in 2026. The shirt with red squares alludes to the country’s flag.

The Croatians and Nike have participated in 6 World Cups and 4 Euro Cups. In the image below, the shirts of the last 3 World Cups: 2014, 2018 and 2022 (from left to right):

The partnership between the Argentina national team and Adidas is the oldest among the companies sponsoring the semifinalists. From 1974 to 2022, the German company only failed to supply sporting goods in 1982 and 1986.

The Moroccan team, a highlight of African football, was sponsored by Adidas in 1986 and 2018. With Puma 1994, 1998 and now 2022.

Nike sponsors 13 of the 32 teams competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Read the infographic below:

HOW DOES PLAYER SPONSORSHIP WORK?

Brands provide players with sporting goods such as cleats, thermal shirts and casual wear in exchange for brand promotion at events and advertisements. Players must also make public appearances wearing branded clothing.

The fact that they are sponsored by brands does not prevent players from playing for teams that use competing sports equipment. The boots used are the player’s sponsor while the jersey brand is the team’s sponsor.

As an example, the Brazilian Neymar Jr. is sponsored by Puma while the Brazilian team is sponsored by Nike.