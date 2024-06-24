Nike is looking for a victory in the Eurocup that will give it oxygen in the stock market. The sportswear firm is going through a downturn in 2024 and needs stimulus to regain market confidence. Weak sales data, the lack of innovative products and the rise of new brands such as On and Hoka in the segment of the running, have caused skepticism from investors (it loses 11% so far this year). But the triumph of a team sponsored by Nike in the Eurocup would give a boost to the company founded by Phil Knight.

“Given the global appeal of football, sponsoring the sport is a lucrative opportunity for companies. Brands have paid a fortune to sponsor the Euro Cup. In return, they benefit from a global platform to promote their brands and product catalog to millions of viewers, greater customer loyalty by promoting the brand among fans, and a greater market share to the detriment of their rivals. “We believe Nike has the best chance of having one or two teams in the finals, capturing an estimated audience of more than 300 million viewers for its brand,” Morningstar analysts note.

Nike is in full plan renew. In the first nine months of its fiscal year (which begins in June and ends in May) it obtained flat revenues of $38,756 million (+1%) due to lower sales in the United States and Europe (its main markets). Profit was 4.2 billion dollars (+4%). Although the large numbers are not alarming, analysts have focused on the weak sales data recorded in the North American and European markets (the most important for the company) due to the low traction of lines that had traditionally been the driving force of the signature. Also in the lack of innovation in the latest launches that served as a catalyst to capture sales.

The reduction in the guides provided by the company has not gone down well either. While analysts expected a sales increase of 4% for the first half of the year and 6% for the second, the company foresees a contraction of 1%. With these perspectives, the firm’s shares have devalued 11% so far this year. The large investment banks have just lowered their target price: Citi from $125 to $115 per share, JP Morgan from $122 to $116 and Barclays from $114 to $109 (the shares are currently trading at around $95 per share).

To put an end to this bleeding, Nike has already taken action. On the one hand, the company announced a cost-cutting plan to save $2 billion, which contemplates the dismissal of 2% of the workforce (in the first phase it has already announced a job cut for 740 workers). “It’s the right strategy for the long-term health of the brand, even if it comes with some short-term headaches. We will be interested in hearing the information that the board provides on certain points that give confidence in its strategy,” point out the Citi analysts. Nike has also announced the renewal of its catalogue, with new innovative products in running and lifestyle and investment in major sports competitions, such as the Euro Cup or the Olympic Games that are held this summer, to boost sales.

In that sense, a victory for the Nike-sponsored teams would provide relief until their new roadmap is defined. “The dream scenario for any sports brand would be to sponsor two teams in the final. In real terms, Nike and Adidas are the only two sponsors with a chance of achieving this scenario. We believe that Nike has the best opportunity to represent the winning team by sponsoring England, France and Portugal, three of the favorites, and could capitalize on this by achieving greater customer loyalty and brand strength, greater market share and even global reach. higher,” conclude Morningstar analysts. According to the bookmakers, France or Germany are the favorites for the final victory, followed by Spain, England and Portugal.

However, it would only be a small respite. The litmus test for Nike will be this fall. Given market skepticism and poor results, the firm has brought forward its Investor Day, where the company is expected to communicate its five-year plan and provide new financial objectives. Likewise, Citi points out that Nike could announce a new CEO. John Donahoe is serving his fourth year of a five-year term and the bank’s analysts see it likely that the sportswear firm will announce a new successor to lead the company’s long-term plan. “Nike’s recent challenges and lag in innovation make it more likely that a new leader will be announced. “We believe that any succession announcement would be viewed positively by investors,” say Citi experts.

However, in the Euro Cup Nike will face its archrival Adidas, which sponsors teams like Germany and Spain that are also among the favorites to win the final victory. Unlike Nike, the German company is going through a sweet moment. The firm is taking advantage of its Gazelle and Samba sneaker lines. Adidas already suffered a setback after the abrupt breakup with rapper Kanye West, which led it to generate losses last year for the first time in three decades.

But its recovery, thanks to the sales success of its most classic and iconic designs, has skyrocketed its stock market price. So far this year, Adidas has appreciated 20% and 29% in the last twelve months. The analyst consensus gives it a target price of 226.8 euros per share (currently the shares are trading at 217 euros) so they grant it a potential of 4.5%.

In reality, Adidas is the only major sportswear company that escapes losses on the stock market. The sector is in difficulties due to a general drop in sales and the persistence of inflation, which is putting pressure on costs. Puma shares have depreciated 12% so far this year. Under Armor’s fell 19% and Lululemon’s fell 38%.

