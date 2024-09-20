Nike CEO Donahoe Resigns, To Be Replaced By Elliott Hill

The American sportswear and equipment group Nike has announced that its CEO, John Donahoe, will be replaced by a former manager of the group, Elliott Hill, in mid-October. “The board (of directors) and John Donahoe have decided that he will retire (…) effective October 13. He will remain a director of the group to ensure a smooth transition until January 31, 2025,” a statement said. Elliott Hill, who will take over as CEO on October 14, held several senior positions in Europe and North America at Nike before retiring in 2020 after a 32-year career..

According to the note, he helped transform the group into a company with revenues of more than $39 billion. “It became clear that it was time to make changes at the management level and Elliott is the right person,” Donahoe noted. For his part, the future boss said he “is ready to help lead (Nike) to an even brighter future.”