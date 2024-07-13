On June 29, the opening bell on Wall Street rang, as always, at nine in the morning. Just 35 minutes later, Nike lost $28.41 billion in market value (about 26.3 billion euros). It was the worst day in its history as a listed company and coincided with the presentation of its annual accounts (its fiscal year ends in May). The figures did not convince investors, and even less so the forecasts given for the coming year. No analyst firm imagined “rather weak sales.” Those were the three words used by Morgan Stanley expert David Swart. In the first quarter of its 2024-2025 financial year, according to the company itself, revenues will fall by around 10%. A surprise. Analysts had expected growth of 4% for that period.

When money senses weakness, it pounces like a cat on a spiked roof. Especially if it happens to the world’s largest sportswear manufacturer. To tighten the noose, the statements of its executives were not exactly encouraging. “This fiscal year [2025] “It will be a transitional business for our business,” said John Donahoe, Nike’s CEO. Using a sports analogy is like assuming that your team will lose all the competitions it participates in next season. Donahoe, whose management does not convince many analysts, comes from the world of technology (ServiceNow and eBay) and consulting firms (Bain & Company) and has proposed to right the ship what the classic manual dictates: lay off workers, find replacements for the already worn-out Air Force 1 and Dunk sneaker models and, at the same time, reduce its dependence on its retail distributors. A questionable decision because it has served to allow some rival brands to scratch at its market share. It opened the door, among others, to On Holding and Hoka, from Deckers Outdoor. And in sportswear, Alo and Vuori entered.

Bad news is piling up under the lintel and experts are adding to the company’s problems. All the doubts are in the balance sheet. “Sales in its main market, the United States, have decreased [el 1% aproximadamente]. This suggests a loss of ground to competitors such as Adidas or Lululemon,” reflects Sergio Ávila, analyst at IG Spain. But the gap is even wider. Digital turnover has fallen —according to the Jefferies brokerage firm— by 10%. While during the pandemic it was a refuge, now it is the fragility of the open field. The big numbers change. If last year closed with revenues of 51,362 million dollars (47,500 million euros), the next one (predicted by Jefferies) will be around 48,901 million and Goldman Sachs speaks of 48,781 million.

Nike is embarking on its own personal ordeal. According to the consultancy firm GlobalData, its market share in the US in the sports footwear category fell in 2021 (to 35.40%), 2022 (35.37%) and 2023 (34.97%). Sales of the legendary Converse franchise – owned by Nike after being acquired in 2003 – have fallen in North America by 18% year-on-year. And the markets have many virtues except calm. Analyst Sam Poser of Williams Trading criticised Nike’s current executives for lacking the “instinct and experience that the previous team had”. They have left the company dependent on “a push model”. In economics, this means that it is the firm that has to convince customers to buy its products, compared to the opposite scenario, in which people fight to get their hands on the brand’s clothes and shoes.

Problems come from within and from outside. “The weakness of the Chinese market is affecting it [en 2024, aportó el 14,7% de los ingresos]the appearance of new brands in that country and also the tariff war,” explains Javier Galán, analyst at Renta 4 Gestora. In addition, interruptions in supply chains have increased the costs of its products and at the same time a stock has accumulated that cannot be sold at the prices it was used to.

Every industry takes advantage of its competitors’ mistakes and weaknesses. Adidas, with its new CEO, Bjorn Gulden, has bet on retailers and has accelerated the introduction of new products such as the highly successful Samba retro trainers. In addition, with the European Football Championship and the Paris Olympic Games, it has directed many of its products to the business segment known as “athletic performance”.

However, the American brand cannot stand still like a marble statue while its competitors besiege it. “The company plans to increase innovation in its products [como el calzado para correr Pegasus y Alphafly 3] have generated interest in recent quarters, although investors are watching to see if the company can deliver and its results are solid,” warns Randal J. Konik, analyst at Jefferies.

Questioned reinvention

Although everyone knows that the business world is rarely based on hope but rather on an endless repetition of the true and the palpable. “Nike is trying to sell a narrative that it is reinventing itself,” said expert Neil Saunders of GlobalData to Reuters. “But the figures it has put forward for 2025 suggest the image of a company that is going through some problems and that the decisions being made will not work next year.” It has even assured that it will offer a new line of shoes for less than 100 dollars. Perhaps the greatest handicap is that the management team does not know how to read the society of its time. “Nike is losing popularity among younger consumers who prefer more modern and sustainable brands,” confirms Sergio Ávila.

And fund managers like to communicate a lot of news, except that their funds are losing money or earning little. Caroline Reyl, from Pictet Premium Brands, which invests in companies with high-end brands, admits that they have reduced their weight “in Nike and also in Puma”. She has just opened a position (in financial jargon) in Deckers Outdoor and its famous Hoka trainers. In any case, Goldman Sachs believes that a protective sky will clear over Nike. “Investors will improve their expectations once they publish the results of the second half of the year”, predicts Brooke Roach, an expert from the investment bank. Deutsche Bank also joins the optimistic group, through a note, which asks for “patience” and maintains faith in “the new running models: Vomero, Invencible, Infinity and Structure, which are growing in double digits”. In the short term, Nike is running uphill, leaving behind the dust of tired trainers.

