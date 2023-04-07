Swimmer Sharron Davis slams Nike for being transgender in sports bra ad

British swimmer Sharron Davis has criticized clothing brand Nike for being transgender in an ad. She shared her reflections on this topic on the air of the TV channel GB News.

The brand approached blogger Dylan Mulvaney, who considers himself a woman but still hasn’t undergone gender reassignment surgery, to advertise a sports bra. In the posted video, the influencer appeared to the camera in tight black leggings, a white bra and long hair tied in a ponytail.

The Olympic champion, in turn, was outraged by such advertising, calling it a “parody of women.” “Dylan advertises sports bras, but he has absolutely nothing to put in this sports bra. It’s actually very important that women get proper breast support while exercising,” she said.

In addition, the athlete offered to boycott Nike. “We can protest. This is what we have left for now. The only way we can get these companies and the government to sit down and listen is to boycott them with our wallet,” Davis concluded.

In January, British brand Burberry’s new ad campaign featuring gender-neutral models was criticized online. The fashion house has published a picture of two women embracing. One of the models posed in a black raincoat and red lipstick, and the second was photographed topless without makeup on her face. At the same time, the posted frame shows that the participant in the shooting has a long scar on her chest.