Sinner, 150 million from Nike over the next 10 years

After the farewell to racing Valentino Rossi the throne of the highest paid Italian sportsman already has a new pretender: the tennis player Jannik Sinnera South Tyrolean who will turn 21 in August and who has just signed a new agreement with Nike for a total value of 150 million over ten years. The figure will be added to those already received by Fastwebof which he is the face together with Filippo Tortu, and other brands such as Headbut also – as a note Football and Finance – Lavazza, Rolex, Technogym, Parmesan Cheese, Alfa Romeo, Gucci, Intesa Sanpaolo And Sandwiches.

Total earnings over 20 million per year

In short, there is something to sleep peacefully. The total could reach 19-20 million per year. We are still far from the levels of giants like Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and even Novak Djokovicwhich as well, due to its positions no-vaxhas already been cut as celebrity endorsement by some brand. But the South Tyrolean has the advantage of age (the others are all over-30) and the fact of being able to demonstrate its value in the field. If, for example, it should reach semifinals at the next tournament of the Roland Garros – a feat possible thanks to a benevolent scoreboard – Sinner could put others in his pocket 600 thousand euros. Arrive in the final of a Master 1000on the other hand, it guarantees beyond 500 thousand euros. All objectives within the reach of Sinner.

Read also:

Government: crisis in June and vote after the summer. Plan and reactions – Exclusive

Renzi, Sala, Martina, Cantone and Bruti Liberati: the background on Expo 2015

Smallpox of monkeys, first case in Rome. Two other people under observation

Asylum L’Aquila, mother investigated. The teacher: “I saw the children under the wheels”

A tugboat sinks off the coast of Bari, fear in Puglia: five dead

Why Milan deserve to win the Scudetto: the Elliott model triumphs

Mentana-Fabbri, the contagious laughter starts: curtain on La 7. VIDEO

SIMEST supports the competitiveness of Italian exports

Terna presented the “Driving Energy 2022” photographic award today

Campari and Galleria Campari, the first physical exhibition of The Spiritheque

Subscribe to the newsletter

