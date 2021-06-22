Magnus Walker, The Bearded And Bedreadlocked Urban Outlaw who shook up the Porsche world years ago no longer makes his own clothes. At least in part. Nike teamed up with him and skate pro Ishod Wair and now comes with these special Magnus Walker shoes. Including the start number of Magnus’ most famous 911.

The shoes are based on the Nike SB Dunk High Pros and carry the same colors as Walker’s ‘277’: white with faded red and blue. If you actually go skating with the Magnus Walker shoes and you go clumsy on your plate, you will sand a layer of gold under the white leather. Show off your damage – that’s how it should be.

The Magnus Walker shoes are full of details

Walker is originally from the UK, a fact that is reflected in the Union Jack flag in the heel of the shoes. And in the lining with a Scottish check. Also a nice detail is the ‘Nike’ designation in a font that is somewhat reminiscent of that of Porsche. On the sides and in the tongue of the shoes you will find the Urban Outlaw logo.

The Magnus Walker shoes will be unleashed on the world on July 3 at 9:00 AM. If you want to get hold of a pair, set aside 119.99 euros and make sure you report on the Nike site in time.

Through JFK.men