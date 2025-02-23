Although staying healthy is more than enough to exercise, the Improve our brands It also represents a motivation to continue trying into training. The shoes we use for this, in addition to avoiding or promoting injuries, can also help scratch the chrono a few seconds.

This is achieved by the increasingly popular Carbon plates that integrate some shoes Running and that serve to maximize energy return. These consist of a thin carbon fiber that is inserted in the shade of the shoe, under layers of damping material, to offer a greater reaction to the footprint.

Therefore, for addicts to this sport, carbon has become a great ally to improve the chrono and, therefore, the shoes that include it, the most demanded. Some of them, the Vaporfly 3, from NikeThey are now 60 euros reduced on the official website and are perfect to improve brand in a competition.

The steam with carbon plates

Nike Vaporfly ‘Running’ Shoes. Nike





Buy for 194.99 euros



These Nike Sneakers are Perfect for runners who want to enhance their personal brandsadding rhythm and speed. It is a competition model that includes a carbon plate that provides a very required reactivity for this goal.

In addition to this system, the foam that includes heel to a toe offers a greater return of energy without this being an extra effort. Another of the details that allow the brand to be improved is the midsole that stands out through the heel, which allows us to reduce the weight inside to achieve a more stable footprint.

Although getting this model requires some investment, now It is reduced by 25%what is worth it, since we can save ourselves 65 euros in your purchase. Thus, of costing almost 260 euros, they now cost less than 195. This price is for running shoes in a combination of white and salmon, but also that of multicolored. The Kipchoge Eliud model, in reference to the laureate athlete who put them in the Olympus, is also reduced, with a price of 202 euros.

These shoes are named after the laureate athlete. Nike





Buy for 202 euros







When to use carbon shoes

Although the benefits of this shoe are very juicy, it is not available to all Runners (and not for the investment they require). To take advantage of the carbon and avoid inappropriate use that can trigger in injuries, it is essential that The runners who decide to use them have good career techniqueas well as good rhythms.

In addition, it is not about shoes that are advisable to use in any training, but it is advisable to reserve them for the competition.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.