THE Nikea world leader in sports footwear and apparel, announced On Thursday (September 19, 2024) a significant change in its executive leadership. Elliott Hill, 60, will return to the company to assume the role of president and CEO effective October 14, 2024, replacing John Donahoe, 64.

Hill had worked at Nike for 32 years before retiring in 2020. He held leadership roles in the United States and Europe, serving as president of the company’s consumer and marketplace businesses.

“Nike has always been an essential part of who I am, and I’m ready to help lead it to an even brighter future. For 32 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with the best in the industry, helping shape our company into the magical place it is today.”Hill said in a statement.

Donahoe will step down in October 2024, but will remain as an advisor until January 31, 2025. He said it was a “honor” having worked at Nike, but it became clear that a change in leadership was needed: “Elliott is the right person”.

Company revenue stagnated

The North American manufacturer lost strength in the sports market after the Covid pandemic. John Donahoe – who had previously been CEO of eBay, was announced in 2020, at the height of the health crisis.

