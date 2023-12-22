Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 19:46

Nike announced a plan to cut US$2 billion (R$9.7 billion) and mass layoffs of employees. The athletic footwear and apparel company lowered its revenue forecast for the fiscal year based on negative performance in the quarter ending in November this year.

The forecast now is to end the fiscal year, which ends in May 2024, with revenue growth of approximately 1%, as reported by Nike's financial director, Matt Friend, in a conversation with American financial market analysts.

The negative outlook for Nike's business comes amid growing competition, such as from the company Hoka, which belongs to the Deckers Outdoor group, and the Swiss footwear company On.

With a drop in sales and a change in projections, the company announced measures that include reducing the assortment of items produced in the sneakers segment.

Concrete numbers have not yet been released regarding mass layoffs, but market speculation suggests that the cuts will affect at least a few hundred employees.

Given the announcement that the company seeks to save up to US$ 2 billion in costs, given the weaker sales scenario, Nikes shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange accumulated, this Friday, 22, a drop of 12% in the pre -Marketplace. (WITH INFORMATION FROM DOW JONES NEWSWIRES)