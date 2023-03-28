Nike vs. Verstappen

What Red Bull’s opponents are failing in Formula 1, i.e. finding a way to stop Max Verstappen’s excessive power, seems to have succeeded instead at Nike outside the circuits. The American sportswear giant has in fact stopped the world champion’s idea of ​​launching his own line of clothing that would be renamed ‘Max 1’. The Dutchman had intended to follow the path traced by his great rival, Lewis Hamilton, who has been a great fashion enthusiast for years and boasts his own line, but bureaucratic troubles have put a spoke in the works for the 25-year-old phenomenon from Hasselt.

Legal comparison

As reported by the Dutch site De Limburger Nike would have moved against Verstappen because the acronym ‘Max 1’ would be too closely reminiscent of the famous ‘Air Max’ collection, designed by the Beaverton company. Proof of how seriously the Americans have taken the matter is the fact that Nike ‘challenged’ the 25-year-old at the Benelux Office to defend intellectual property regarding its ‘Air Max’ line, launched in 1986 Nike’s accusation was that Verstappen wanted to take advantage of the b for his linerand awareness and the success of the Air Max

Opinion in favor of Nike

The body that oversees these issues for the states of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg has spoken out in favor of Nike against the brand proposed by the two-time F1 world champion. “There is a certain visual and phonetic similarity between the signs – explains the report – both contain the word MAX, albeit in a different position. In the brands invoked, the AIR and MAX elements have equal weight in the overall image. In the contested mark, the emphasis is on the word MAX. The number 1 will be taken as a specification of MAX. In this sense, the brands agree. Products [venduti] in question are partly identical and partly similar. Visually and acoustically, there is a certain degree of similarity between the brands.”

The return of the #1

Verstappen, who raced with the #33 when he entered F1, was the first driver since Sebastian Vettel to bring the number 1 back to the circuits, which distinguishes the reigning world champion. He did it for the first time after the title won at the photo finish in 2021 and repeated the same operation after confirming the world crown last year. Before him, Lewis Hamilton had always chosen to remain faithful to his number 44, giving up wearing the symbol of primacy.