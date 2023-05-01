Artist Nikas Safronov in his Telegramchannel recalled the details of a recent meeting with fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev. According to him, the last time they saw each other was at the end of March 2023.

Safronov said that he came to the Moscow Longevity Center in Sokolniki to give gifts to Zaitsev. He, according to him, tried to get up, although it was difficult for him to do this because of his poor health. Then Safronov himself knelt before him, they talked for a long time, after which the famous couturier presented him with two of his books with nominal signatures.