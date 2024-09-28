Nikas Safronov will give 100 thousand rubles to a pensioner beaten in Ulyanovsk

The famous artist Nikas Safronov promised to give one hundred thousand rubles to a pensioner who was attacked while selling flowers at the entrance to a store in Ulyanovsk. About this writes Telegram channel Mash.

Safronov also said that he intends to ensure that women are given a legal place to trade. He plans to discuss this issue with the city administration or with the store management.

Earlier it became known that in Ulyanovsk a man approached an elderly woman selling flowers at the entrance to a store and punched her several times. The incident occurred on the street of the 50th anniversary of the Komsomol. Later, the Russian explained his action with the words “it just happened.” He also apologized to the victim.