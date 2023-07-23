Baza: Nikas Safronov and his son were evacuated from a restaurant in Moscow due to a call about mining

In Moscow, several restaurants were evacuated due to calls about mining. This is reported by Baza in Telegram-channel.

According to him, among the evacuees was the artist Nikas Safronov and his son, pianist Luka Safronov.

According to the artist, the police were called to the scene, which will conduct an investigation. Safronov suggested that the mining call was a joke of hooligans who should be punished.

On July 13, unknown people reported that the buildings of the State Duma and the Ministry of Finance of Russia were mined. Those who reported the bombs introduced themselves as the “Partisan Movement Against the Extermination of Transgenders and LGBT”.

Earlier in Belgorod, false information about the mining of buildings was received, which is currently being verified. People from some buildings were evacuated.