A new day, a new college of dreamers and people of great influence. Nijmagen declares war on cars

A new day, a new college of dreamers and optimists who forget one little thing: people like to take the car because there is no alternative.

Various municipalities are working on their future vision for the city. In almost all cases, this means that the car takes on a secondary role, if there is a role at all. It doesn't matter that people need their car to go to work or visit family.

Arrange it by bike, bus, train, tram, metro or moped. That will take a little longer, but at least you will arrive at work stressed and have just as bad a life as everyone else on the train. And it will probably cost you even more.

Nijmegen bans cars

In Nijmegen there were already plans to ban the car and that now seems to be happening, of course with a big 'but'. We'll come back to that in a moment.

In the new city center vision 'Course for the City Center' the car will make way for pedestrians, greenery and accommodation. Oh, @jaapiyo is going to be prancing like crazy right now. Especially with the word 'shared mobility'. The only time Jaap was in one car with more people was to get a BMW from Germany.

Another measure is that cars will largely be banned in Nijmegen. If you – a person not from Nijmegen – wants to enter Nijmegen, you cannot do so by car. The big 'but' we just referred to is that residents and entrepreneurs are still allowed to park in the center. But other cars are banned. The solution is to park on the outside of the city and then take 'very good' public transport to the city center.

Nuance!

Of course, at Autoblog we have not overlooked this. We also understand that a municipal executive has to come up with something to keep a city livable. We understand that many cars with a combustion engine emit many harmful substances and we understand that it is safer for cyclists and walkers if there are fewer cars. We are also familiar with democracy. The council that currently sits there was democratically elected. They simply implement what they more or less have in their party manifesto. A concept that completely ignores Johan Derksen when he thinks about Sigrid Kaag (again).

Another nuance before we completely ignore Nijmegen: it all depends on the development of the plan and in particular the quality of the alternatives. In some cities, the infrastructure simply does not allow for expansion. Then concessions have to be made. Only then is the question: is it a good idea to sacrifice the car for Nijmegen? Won't it now become a residential factory that no one will ever visit again? Or is it not all that bad and do we have to move with the times? Let us know in the comments!

This article Nijmegen declares war on cars: have a nice walk, boys! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Nijmegen #declares #war #cars #nice #walk #boys