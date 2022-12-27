The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation announced the launch of its virtual employee, “Niham”, who is concerned with self-response to all customer inquiries related to the services of the Corporation and its affiliates through a number of digital and smart communication channels.

The Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, indicated that the corporation provides more than 500 services to more than 100,000 customers, including individuals and companies, so it is constantly keen to develop its services and diversify communication channels to meet the needs of customers and achieve their happiness in line with its ambitious approach to develop systems New work and the adoption of modern and smart tools that meet the directives of our wise leadership in entrepreneurship and the digital transformation of services.

Bin Sulayem announced the launch of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation for the virtual employee service “Niham”, which will be available to respond to customers’ inquiries 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in both Arabic and English, through a number of communication channels, including the website www.pcfc.ae and the “WhatsApp” platform. Associated with the enterprise call center 800990, the PCFC smartphone app.

He stressed that “Niham” is a qualitative addition to the Foundation’s continuous efforts to enhance its services and develop service delivery channels, and is in line with best practices in the field of customer happiness. “Niham” provides information about the organization’s organizational units, the mechanism for applying for services, data on locations and working hours, and other information through the digital self-chat system.

He pointed out that the Foundation is constantly seeking to explore the emirate’s future global opportunities by establishing long-term relationships with its customers, based on the efforts made to provide all the necessary facilities for them, simplify procedures, meet their needs and reach them with modern technologies around the clock, in a step to make them happy and excel in their service and build partnerships. It is genuine with them, as part of its endeavors to achieve its strategic directions and objectives aimed at providing a distinguished experience for the customer through innovative solutions that contribute to ensuring sustainable business activities.