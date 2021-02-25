Said Yassin (Cairo)

Actress Nihal Anbar, head of the health committee at the Syndicate of Representative Professions, confirmed to “Al-Ittihad” that the artist Youssef Shaaban is still in the intensive care room, and he is not on an artificial respirator, after he remained in isolation for 3 days in the “Al-Asimah” hospital before being transferred two days ago to a hospital. “Agouza” in Cairo.

And after his health examination, the case required him to undergo oxygen sessions due to a drop in blood pressure, and she explained that the condition was stable until yesterday, but today, according to the medical team treating him, he needed to be placed on a device higher than an oxygen mask, but it is not a ventilator.

She pointed out that Shaaban was filming during the last period in Beirut his role in the series “Nest of the Horns”, whose title was changed to “Kings of Jadana” starring Amr Saad, Mustafa Shaaban, Yasmine Rais, Dalal Abdel Aziz, Amr Abdel Jalil, and directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa. She said that he had discovered that he was infected with Corona after returning to Cairo.

The head of the Actors Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, indicated that his condition is relatively unstable, and that the necessary measures are being taken to receive treatment.

There were many rumors over the last period about the deterioration of Shaban’s health, but the head of the representative professions denied this at the time, and confirmed that he is in good health, and that his health condition is stable.

It is noteworthy that Youssef Shaaban, born in the Shubra neighborhood of Cairo on July 16, 1931, studied at the Faculty of Law of Ain Shams, and during his university studies he got acquainted with the artist Karam Mutawa, who advised him to join the acting team in the college, which prompted him to withdraw his papers from the college, while he was in the third year And enrolled in the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, from which he graduated in 1962.

Youssef Shaabaten presented more than 300 works of art during his career, ranging from cinema, theater and television. Among his most prominent films are: “Miramar,” “Umm Al-Arousa,” “The Goddess of the Masses,” “My Wife, General Manager,” “Bayaa Al-Jarid,” and “Alley Al-Madaq”, the last of which was “The Fourth Haram” in 2016. Among his series: “Al-Zeer Salem “Suleiman al-Halabi”, “The Dougari family”, “The witness and the tears”, “the wedge”, “the stray light”, “money and children”, “Rafat al-Hagan”, “The Sirah al-Hilal”, “A woman from the time of love”, “Against Al-Tayyar, and “A Princess in Abdeen”, the last of which was “Mulberry Leaves” in 2015, and the plays: “Sweeping People in Garden City,” “Something in My Chest,” and “The Story of Jawaz.”