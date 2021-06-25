Beyond 2017, the filmmaker Chris McKay announced that there were plans to release a live-action movie of Nightwing that would be part of the DCEU. Since then we have heard almost nothing about the project, but its director stated that it has not yet been canceled, simply that the priorities of Warner Bros. they have changed to other things. But the plan to release this film still stands.

McKay recently spoke with The Bear Cave on Nightwing, and explained why we haven’t heard from him:

“No one has told me that we are not going to make that movie. It’s just that Warner Bros. has other priorities right now. Obviously many of his plans change over and over again. They’ve done a lot of things lately, and when I brought up the idea for Nightwing, they were in the process of doing The Batman with Matt Reeves. “

McKay he’s very hopeful that the movie will make it to theaters at some point:

“Maybe it’s false hopes, but to date no one has said to me, ‘Listen, we’re not going to make that movie anymore.’ In fact, at most we’ve been told, ‘The movie is not a priority,’ but they still want to do the Nightwing movie, I think it’s still important to them. “

The DCEU is just recovering from all the stumbles they had in its early days, but once it debuts The Batman, perhaps WB focus your attention on the solo feature film of Nightwing.

Via: IGN