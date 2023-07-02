The sirens wail obsessively, police lights flash in the distance, there are remains of a bonfire in the middle of the street, one of the neighbors who has come over to look around asks two girls who are walking away from the scene of the disturbances:

“Is Baghdad there, girls?”

And they —the head and mouth covered by a dark scarf, it is not known if to protect themselves from gases or by tradition— answer:

-Yeah!

This is not Baghdad: it is the banlieu, the multicultural and impoverished suburb of Paris, on the fourth night of riots, after the death, on Tuesday, of Nahel (or Naël), a 17-year-old boy of North African origin, shot by a police officer. This is Bondy, known for being the city of Kyilian Mbappé, a French footballer of Cameroonian and Algerian origin, the superstar who, a few hours after a video of Nahel’s death began to circulate, declared: “France hurts me.”

This is France in 2023, a country that lives in an anomaly: a thousand detainees a few nights, dozens of police officers and gendarmes injured and a president, Emmanuel Macron, who is looking for a way to control the situation and has been forced to suspend a State visit to Germany. In less than a week the French have suffered a double fright. First, because of the filmed death of a defenseless teenager and police excesses. Later, due to the violence unleashed against official buildings – police stations, town halls, libraries, schools… – and the destruction and looting of shops. After Nahel’s funeral on Saturday, authorities were bracing for a fifth night of fire and sleeplessness, concentrating their efforts on cities including Marseille, Lyon and Grenoble.

This is the story of a night in the banlieu. From Nanterre, the town of Nahel northwest of Paris, to Montreuil in the northeast. A 40-kilometre route through two departments (Hauts-de-Seine and Seine-Saint-Denis). A journey in search of the origins of the anger unleashed these days and in which, more than once, the weariness of some against those who express their anger by destroying and looting is also perceived. 57% of French people trust or like the police, according to a survey by the Ifop institute published by the newspaper le figarocompared to 32% who feel hostility or concern. The most valued political leader for his reaction to the crisis, according to the same poll: Marine Le Pen, leader of the extreme right.

“For now, all quiet.

The speaker is an agent of the CRS, the Republican Security Companies, a body of the French national police in charge of maintaining order. During the 1968 revolt, which began precisely at the University of Nanterre, a slogan was popularized that vilified them by saying: “CRS, SS”. It’s Friday, eleven o’clock at night, and in Nanterre, where it all began, there is not a soul on the street except dozens of CRS vans and a few lost journalists. The CRS are almost as lost. They come from the north of France, they have been mobilized in the operation to quell the uprising of the banlieues. The last two nights, 45,000 police and gendarmes have been deployed in risk areas throughout the territory, in addition to helicopters and armored vehicles.

Calm before the Prefecture of Hauts-de-Seine, a 25-story tower a few meters from Nelson Mandela Square, the same one where the post where the Mercedes that Nahel was driving crashed after being shot by the policeman. Calm in front of the Miriam Makeba school, which keeps the remains of an attack on Tuesday: broken glass in the lobby and the smell of burning. The next day, Jean-Yves Sioubalak, president of the parents’ association, posted himself with other parents in front of the school and spent the night there to protect it. He says that when a suspicious group approaches, he tries to dissuade them. And he tells them:

“You don’t have to burn down the school. It is what allows our children to learn. The school is the future.

Path of the City Pablo Picasso. I quoted Paul, as it is called in Nanterre, is the neighborhood where Nahel lived, unmistakable for the circular towers of the architect Émile Aillaud, and where every night young people confront the police by shooting fireworks with shuttles. A graffiti: “Justice for Naël. I neither forget nor forgive.” Nearby, a sign from the Town Hall: “Nanterre, partying all summer”. Further on, a dozen men between the ages of 20 and 30 advise turning around: “Don’t venture. If they enter, they will be stoned like the policemen.”

“They are not savages!” a woman will later warn near the Nanterre station. “This is not the zoo.”

The first firecrackers sound, a drone flies over the central park of the city, a column of smoke rises in the I quoted Paul and, further away, the skyscrapers of the La Défense district, luminous in the dark, seem to be the scenery of the prosperous and monumental France that separates Paris from this suburb like an impassable border. Things sometimes look different on one side of the set and the other.

“What you call riots, I call a revolt,” says Sirine Sehil, a lawyer, 26, the granddaughter of Algerians, “three generations here,” she laments, “and they even tell me and my brothers and sisters that we are not French”. The conversation takes place the day before in Nanterre, during a march in memory of Nahel that ended with tear gas, broken shop windows and burned down premises. The lawyer expresses a widespread opinion among younger people: in France, peaceful protest is useless, only when there are riots —only with rebellion, she would say— those who protest become visible and are heard.

“People who call for peaceful demonstrations will never be victims of police violence,” adds Sirine Sehil. “We do not call for calm, we call for justice and the truth. We will not ask for justice smiling, because if this worked, we would already know it.

On the highway that surrounds Paris to the north, the radio reports that the tension has reached the convulsed Marseille, and that Mbappé and other footballers of the national team have signed a statement in which they call for calm and declare: “The Violence solves nothing.”

A woman was approaching an impromptu tribute on a Nanterre street to the teenager Nahel on Saturday. Sam Tarling (Getty Images)

looting and bonfires

It seems, at this time of night, that the appeal is successful, or perhaps it is the deployment of tens of thousands of police and gendarmes that explains why this night is calmer in the Parisian region, the first since Nahel’s death . But as you take the Bondy exit off the highway, it becomes clear that you don’t. It’s one o clock in the morning. A police car is on fire, they are looting a store belonging to the Conforama furniture and electrical appliance chain, who at this moment enters the city center by car is forced to dodge the bonfires or a burning garbage container on the main street .

“I’m sad,” admits a man on the threshold of his small townhouse in Bondy. His name is Patrick, he is a transporter at the Roissy airport, today he is 39 years old, he celebrates it with friends in the small patio while a little more than a kilometer away the fuss begins. “That they are pissed off, I understand, but to a certain point.”

Like other people interviewed tonight, Patrick belongs to what we would call a minority, in his case, a black-skinned Frenchman, and like many, especially among those over 30, he rejects violence.

“They have killed a child, okay, but in the Ukraine they kill a thousand every day”, comments a 72-year-old Algerian who passes in front of the City Hall. The façade, illuminated with the red, white and blue of the national flag, the motto “Liberté, égalité, fraternité” on the façade, and the firefighters trying to put out the fire of several electric vehicles in the municipal parking lot. The man wonders: “Why do they do this?”

“Violence has been trivialized,” says essayist Karim Bouhassoun, a son of the suburbs who managed to study at the prestigious Sciences Po, essayist and adviser to local governments, and author of What do you see the banlieue? Manifeste pour en finir avec une injustice française (what does the banlieu? Manifesto to put an end to a French injustice). “The gangrene of organized crime also fuels ultraviolent behavior. They know how to organize very quickly to be violent.”

Adds Bouhassoun: “I think that the violence of these young people comes from a feeling of humiliation: they don’t have a job, when they come across the police, they look at them badly or ask for their papers because of their appearance, they live far from urban centers and, finally, , they have the feeling that they are relegated and are not part of the national community. You will have seen that, when they take action, they attack the symbols of the Republic: the flag, the school, the town halls, the police stations. I analyze this as a form of rejection by the father. There is no strong enough family authority to set limits on them. There is a huge concentration of single mothers in the neighborhoods that are burning. Parents often do not exist or are absent. The State occupies this place, but from their point of view it ignores them. What they do is tell the State: ‘You don’t want to know anything about us and that’s why we will destroy you, destroying your symbols’.

Towards the center of Bondy walk three girls, their hair uncovered, dressed for a party. One of them, who declares herself a Muslim, explains that she sees no problem in burning town halls or police stations. “Instead,” she adds, “it’s not right to attack apartments or cars, because people have bought them with the sweat of their brows.”

500 meters from the looting, dozens of boys run to escape the tear gas, and a man in his 40s smiles: “We’re not going to have just Mbappés in Bondy!” His name is Nordine and, like others his age, he has been out on the streets tonight to watch the riots. He, like his friends, was more or less the same age in 2005 as those who are running around now. It was the year of the great uprising of the banlieu and the reference that everyone takes into account, from the controls of power in the Élysée palace to the residents of the suburbs. Nordine and her friends comment on the differences:

—Now they are younger, they have social networks.

—They compete between neighborhoods to see which is stronger.

—We listened to our older brothers: they don’t even listen to their parents.

Driving through the cities of the periphery is to come across a bonfire from time to time, a burnt-out car, or a shopping center looted a few hours before and turned into a viral video on social networks. “Come home!” a policewoman yells from her car, through a loudspeaker, to young people walking through a deserted area in Rosny-sous-bois. It’s almost four o’clock and in neighboring Montreuil a car has burned in front of a building. An older woman walks out into the street in her red dressing gown and an umbrella. she rains

“I got up to pee and it smelled like burning,” says the woman. “My sister lives downstairs and I was afraid that it had happened in her house.”

