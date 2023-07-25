The actress will have to undergo a new aesthetic surgery after the unsuccessful one carried out in Turkey.

A cosmetic surgery gone wrong and an English actress is now paying the consequences. We are talking about Daniella Westbrookactress and well-known face of the English TV series East Enders.

A few months ago Daniella flew to Turkey to undergo surgery surgical thread lifta minimally invasive solution that involves the implantation of some threads with the aim of keeping the skin high and avoiding the signs of age and aging.

Source: web

Unfortunately for her, however, the surgery didn’t succeed in the best way and left marks on the actress’s face. “I don’t know how it got so bad” – he said in an interview.

“I think it was a communication problem. I just wish I never went in Türkiye. I will never have surgery abroad again” – his words with a veil of repentance.

Now to correct the problem you will have to submit to a new one aesthetic intervention from the enormous sum of 500 thousand euros. Before her, however, she intends to get married and then she will think about her condition.

By the end of the year, the actress will marry her boyfriend David. The man will be released from prison in the coming months and she is already trying on the clothes to get married. “We will get married abroad, I can’t say much more, but I can’t wait to be his wife” – he reported.

In the meantime, however, Daniella has no problem showing the result of the unsuccessful operation on social networks, also to make it clear to all the devastating effects that cosmetic surgery can have on the body if it is abused or done in the wrong way.

“I could not believe what had been done to me” – the 49-year-old told a newspaper. Unfortunately, now the costs to repair the damage suffered will be even higher than the intervention itself.